The Senate on Tuesday passed the Bill to Regulate Social Media into First Reading.

This came a week after the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Laid Mohammed, said the social media constituted real danger to the unity of the country.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Musa Mohammed Sani.

The bill is titled: “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill, 2019 (SB.132).”

More details on this news website soon.