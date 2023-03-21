Breaking: Polls witness biggest upset as PDP candidate defeats Zamfara Governor

In what may be described as the biggest upset of the general election, Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate Dauda Lawal has unseated Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawal the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes.

He defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976.

He was announced as the winner in Gusau, the state capital, in the early hours of Tuesday.

This came after some mild drama over the presentation of the results for Maradun Local Government Area, where allegations surfaced that the Collation Officer, Dr. Ahmed Kainuwa, had been abducted.

However, upon arrival at state collation centre at the INEC headquarters in Gusau, Kainuwa gave the reasons for his delayed appearance.

Channels TV.