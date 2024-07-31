Breaking: Onyeka Onwenu dies after slumping at party

Nigeria’s iconic musician, Onyeka Onwenu, has died after slumping at a birthday party where she performed.

According to credible online newspaper, TheNiche, Onwenu died after slumping at the birthday party of Stella Okoli.

The 72-year-old musician, who also featured in a number of movies, was said to have died on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos State.

TheNiche quoted an eyewitness as having to it: “It is very sad.

“Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), and after performing, she slumped.

“She was taken to Reddington Hospital and she couldn’t make it.”

Onwenu will be remember for her albums such as: “Dancing in the sun,” and her collaboration with King Sunny Ade, titled: “Wait for me.”

Post Views: 0