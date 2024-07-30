IG meets with ‘Take It Back’ movement leaders over planned protest

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with key members of the Take It Back Movement, including prominent lawyers Femi Falana (SAN) and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN).

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the meeting addressed the group’s planned nationwide protest and aimed to ensure citizens’ safety while upholding their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The statement noted that Egbetokun emphasised the importance of maintaining public order and safety during the protests. He acknowledged the group’s right to peaceful demonstration while underscoring the Police Force’s responsibility to facilitate these rights within legal boundaries.

“To this end, the IGP has advised the Take It Back Movement, which has indicated its intention to protest, to engage with the respective State Police Commissioners to coordinate and plan the protests in a manner that ensures the safety of participants and the general public, while pre-empting any security challenges and ensuring that the protests proceed peacefully,” the statement said.

The IGP recommended against unplanned open processions due to potential security risks.

The statement continued, “He stressed that organising and coordinating with the Police and other security agencies are essential steps to mitigate risks, protect the rights of all citizens, and safeguard the well-being of all involved.

“The Inspector-General of Police, while reiterating that the Force remains dedicated to protecting the rights of all citizens and ensuring that all public gatherings are conducted safely and securely, calls on stakeholders to work together to foster a peaceful and secure environment during the planned protests.”

