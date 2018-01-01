Breaking: Online Publisher arrested

The Publisher of Elombah.com, Daniel Elombah, has been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police, The Will is reporting.

According to the report, the UK-based publisher was arrested in the wee hours of Monday.

Elombah, according to The Will, was arrested by the SARS operatives based on “orders from above”.

He was said to have been arrested alongside his brothers in their family house in Edoji-Uruagu Nnewi, Anambra State.

The operatives were said to have stormed the compound in a commando-style operation, arresting him in the presence of his wife, two kids and aged mother.

He was reportedly taken away alongside his brothers in handcuff.