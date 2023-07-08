Breaking: Oil thieves gain access to NNPC pipeline, abandon truck as police swoop on site + Photos

828 828

Some oil thieves in the early hours of Saturday broke into a pipeline of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited in Lagos State.

According to available information, this occurred at about 2am in the Idimu area of Nigeria’s former capital.

However on sighting police operatives from the Lagos State Police Command, the oil thieves abandoned the tanker they were already filling with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, and their tools.

This followed the intelligence made available to policemen.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, said the State Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, had visited the site of the incident.