Breaking: Imo 2023: Labour Party aspirant dies after purchasing forms

An aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party for the upcoming governorship election in Imo State, Chief Humphrey Anumudu, is dead.

The aspirant for the November 11, 2023 governorship poll died after purchasing the N25 million primaries forms.

Sources confirmed the death of the brother of the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors, Chief Willy Anumudu, to both The Sun Online and The Network on Saturday.

According to the sources, the lawyer, who is from Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, was said to have died on Friday in his Lagos home.

Anumudu was reported to have flown into Lagos from Abuja after a meeting.

He was reported to have died at about 5:30pm.

He has been contesting the governorship poll in Imo State since 1998 when the country was preparing to return to democratic rule.