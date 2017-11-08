Breaking: IGP appears before Senate Committee over fraud allegations + photos

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday appeared before a committee set up by the Senate to probe allegations of fraud and other misdemeanours leveled against him by Senator Isah Misau.

Idris had after a meeting at the Presidential Villa last week given an indication that he would honour the Senate summons.

Misau had accused Idris of collecting allowances from users of police services and refused to send same into the appropriate account.

He also alleged that the IGP impregnated one of his subordinates and had started making moves to marry her formally.

The police and the Police Service Commission are in court over the issue.