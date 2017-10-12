Breaking: I approved NNPC contracts – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday said he was the one who gave approval for the controversial Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation contracts.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, had in a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari accused the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, of unilaterally awarding over $25 billion contracts without recourse to him or the Board of the corporation.

However in a three-part tweet on his Twitter handle, the spokesman of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said his boss approved the controversial contracts.

Akande said in signing the contracts, due diligence and processes were followed.

He tweeted: “In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence & adherence to established procedure. Action necessary to deal with huge backlog of unpaid cash calls which Buhari adm. inherited and also to incentivize much needed fresh investments in the oil & gas sector.”