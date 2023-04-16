Breaking: Governor Tambuwal wins senatorial poll

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been declared the winner of the election for Sokoto South Senatorial District by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The INEC Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Abubakar Bagudo, declared Tambuwal winner on Sunday morning.

Tambuwal, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, defeated the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa, with 4,976 votes margin.

Tambuwal scored 100,860 votes, while Danbaba polled 95,884 votes.