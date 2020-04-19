Four more Coronavirus Disease patients in Lagos State have fully recovered and discharged.

This was revealed by the Lagos State Government on the Twitter handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

According to the available information, the four discharged patients were all male.

While three of them were treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, there was one taken care of at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 98.