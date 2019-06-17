Hosts France secured the top spot in Group A as they maintained their perfect record at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a controversial 1-0 win over a 10-woman Nigeria team on Monday.

Les Bleues had opened up their home tournament with victories against South Korea and Norway, and Wendie Renard’s 79th minute penalty at Rennes’ Roazhon Park made it three from three going into the knockout rounds.

However, the spot-kick was controversial.

It was awarded via VAR after Ngozi Ebere was adjudged to have fouled Viviane Asseyi in the box, which led to the Nigerian’s sending off for a second yellow card.

Renard then blasted into the corner for France’s goal, but only after she was allowed to re-take the penalty due to goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie coming off her line.

She had hit the post with her first effort.

As Group A winners, France will face one of the best third-placed teams in the last 16, while Nigeria have to wait to see if they have secured one of the best third-place spots in the first knockout round.