Breaking: DSS, police take over Cross River Assembly

Sequel to the impeachment of the Assembly Speaker, officials of the Department of the State Services, the Dragon Squad, and personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have reportedly taken over the complex of the Cross River State Assembly.

Eagle Online reported earlier that the Assembly speaker, Elvert Anyambem, was impeached in the early hours of Wednesday by his colleagues over alleged gross misconduct and administrative high handedness.

It was learnt that the plot to remove Anyambem had been on for months as members had been expressing misgivings at his conduct and modus operandi.

As of Tuesday, over 20 members had signed up for his impeachment and the motion for his removal was moved on the floor of the House by a member representing Calabar South 1, Hon. Effiong Ekarika and seconded by Charles Omang.

After impeaching him, the mace was taken away by the members.

