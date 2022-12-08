Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL 48 hours to resolve fuel scarcity

The Department of State Services has given Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other stakeholders in the downstream sector 48 hours to end the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

Addressing journalists at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said they held a closed door meeting with stakeholders who agreed to end the scarcity.

He said all DSS commands had been placed on red alert and would commence operations to bring defaulters to book.

Details later….





