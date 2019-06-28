The Global Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has denied he raped Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, Fatoyinbo said he was heading to the court in reaction to the interview Dakolo granted Y!Naija in which she levelled the accusations.

Busola Dakolo had alleged in the interview that the COZA Founder raped her from when she was 16.

She said the first incident took place in her parents house.

Below is the statement by Fatoyinbo: