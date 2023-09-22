Breaking: Cardoso assumes duty as Acting CBN Governor as Shonubi, others resign

Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, recently nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assumed duty in an acting capacity as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Director of Corporate Communications of the CBN, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

AbdulMumin said Cardoso, who resumed on Friday, will occupy the Governor’s seat in acting capacity pending his confirmation by the Senate.

This followed the resignation of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor.

Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-Designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities.

This followed the formal resignation of Folashodun Shonubi, Aishah Ahmad, Edward Lametek Adamu and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja on Friday.

An Economic and Development Policy Advisor, Financial Sector Leader, former Chairman Citi Nigeria and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos, Cardoso brings over three decades of managerial experience on board.

He is an alumnus of Aston University, Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he studied managerial and administrative studies.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, United States of America.

It will be recalled that Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues were appointed to their respective

positions at the Bank on September 15, 2023, subject to their confirmation by the Senate.