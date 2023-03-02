Breaking: At last Aregbesola speaks on Tinubu’s election

At last, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has commented on the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria arising from the February 25, 2023 election.

Aregbesola, one of the arrowheads of the Tinubu Administration as Lagos State Governor, spoke in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, personally signed by the Minister of Interior, came close to 48 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Tinubu the winner of the poll.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared the former Lagos State Governor the President-Elect at about 4:10am on Wednesday.

Now the Minister of Interior, both men had fallen out when Aregbesola was Governor of Osun State over the choice of his successor and how former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Tinubu’s choice, treated him and his political group after taking over office.

Owing to the face-off, Aregbesola hardly partook in Tinubu’s campaign for the presidency.

Also as the ballot for the presidential election in Lagos State was being counted, many had expected that Alimosho, regarded as a country of its own because of the large voter population and for a long time under the control of Aregbesola, would deliver the needed deliverance as the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was having the upper hand in number of votes, but it also fell to the LP, compounding the woes of the APC in Lagos State.

Obi eventually had more votes than Tinubu who took 11 local government areas, while Obi had nine LGAs.

Reacting to the election of Tinubu, Ogbeni Aregbesola recounted their days of struggle before the advent of the Tinubu Administration.

He also advised the man they call Jagaban, after the title given to him in Borgu, Niger State, on the way forward and prayed for his success.

The statement, titled: Jagaban: A call to duty,” reads: “I join the leadership of our party, starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON; the National Chairman of our Party and other members of the National Executive Council (NEC), members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC); other leaders of the party, members nationwide and admirers to congratulate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect, and Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the President-elect, on their victory at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

“It has been a long and arduous journey, from the Primrose Circle, the Senatorial bid and victory, Justice Forum/June 12/NADECO struggle, to Sunday Adigun/BATCO Gubernatorial struggle and victory, the governorship experience and MANDATE era in Lagos, the resurgence of progressive tendency in Western Nigeria, consolidation of progressive influence in Nigeria and now the Presidency. You deserve every commendation as we equally give glory to God for His mercy.

“This victory is a call to duty. It is my wish that with this victory comes the consolidation of the eight years of massive infrastructure development and progressive policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, deepening of the democratic process, advancement of social democracy, promotion of party discipline and guaranteeing of better life for all.

“Equally important is the need to ensure that Nigeria meets her historic responsibility to Africans and the Black Race as the leader of both entities.

“I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, the leaders and members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the other parties that participated in the election and their candidates, for the keen contest and a successful election.

“I pray that God will give you good health and the wisdom needed for a successful tenure in office.”