Breaking: Army intercepts N2m cash being taken to politician

The Bauchi State Office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has taken into custody one Hassan Ahmad in possession of the sum of N2 million cash in both old and new currencies amidst the cash crunch being witnessed in the country.

The suspect was arrested on Friday by Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Bauchi State.

The Troops, on Operation Safe Conduct, were deployed to Alkaleri in Bauchi State.

The Troops handed over Ahmad to the Bauchi State Office of the ICPC.

Ahmad was in possession of N900,000 cash in new naira notes and N1.1 million in old naira notes.

The funds were being conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle with registration number JMA 85 AZ.

The funds, which were packed in a “Ghana Must Go” bag, comprise six bundles of N1,000 of N600,000; six bundles of N500 new notes of N300,000; and old N200 naira notes of N1.1 million.

According to a statement by the ICPC on Friday night, Ahmad has confessed that the funds were being moved to Gombe State for a politician.

The statement by the spokesperson the anti-graft agency, Azuka Ogugua, said further investigation by the Commission was ongoing.