The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the October 10 election.

Akeredolu was declared the party’s flag bearer after winning the primaries on Monday.

The Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, who is also the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, declared the incumbent the party’s flag bearer.

Akeredolu defeated Chief Olusola Oke, Sola Iji, Isaacs Kekemeke, Olaide Adelami, Jumoke Anifowose, Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Bukola Adetula.

Akeredolu who polled the highest number of votes in all the 18 local government areas of the state, was overwhelmingly voted for by many of the delegates as he beat his closest rival, Oke, with over 50 per cent of votes cast.