Breaking: Abia PDP Governorship Candidate is dead

The Abia State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof Uche Ikonne has died. He died in Abuja after a brief illness.

A family statement signed by Dr Uche- Ikonne Chikezie read in full:

Family Statement

“Death of Professor Eleazear Uchenna Ikonne

I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

Thank you.”