Breaking: Abba Moro emerges as Senate Minority Leader as Labour Party loses out of leadership positions 

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday announced the nomination of Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Senate Minority Leader.

Moro replaced Senator Simon Nwadkwon, also of the PDP, who was removed by the court on October 23, 2023.

However, there was an uproar in the Senate Chamber from members of the Labour Party when Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West-PDP), was also announced as Senate Minority Whip.

Senator Osita replaced Senator Darlington Nwokwocha of the Labour Party.

But Senator Okechukwu Ezea kicked against the nomination of Senator Osita to replace Senator Darlington.

Senator Okechukwu’s objection was backed by Senator Tony Nwoye who challenged the decision of the Senate President to cede the three positions of minority leadership to the PDP, excluding the Labour Party.

After a hot argument in the Chamber, Akpabio ruled in favour of the PDP and the Labour Party lost out from minority leadership positions in the Senate.