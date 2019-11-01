The Borno State Government says it will investigate Thursday night fire outbreak that destroyed shops and property worth millions of Naira at the Maiduguri GSM market.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State revealed this when he fielded questions from the News Agency of Nigeria in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Zulum, who is part of the presidential entourage to the third Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said the investigative panel, when constituted, would determine the remote causes of the incident to check future occurrence of such disaster.

“While, as soon as I reach home, I’m willing to constitute a committee to determine the remote causes of the inferno with a view to averting future occurrences,” he said.

While sympathizing with victims of the disaster, the governor pledged to provide starter kits worth about N200 million, praying that almighty God would compensate them abundantly.

He said: “My predecessor had constructed a befitting GSM Village and he had also procured accessories worth N200 million.

“And as soon as I reach home, I shall leverage on what he had provided so that we can provide some starter kits to them so that they can re-establish their businesses.”

NAN reports that the fire, which started at about 8pm on Thursday, lasted for several hours before it was extinguished through combined efforts of the fire servicemen, security personnel and members of the community.

The market, popularly called Kasuwar Jagol, is located at Post Office Area of the metropolis, providing business spaces to thousands of traders and artisans.