BON unveils nominees list for 2022 awards

Nigeria’s longest-running film industry awards, Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards has officially unveiled the nominee list for the 2022 edition of the awards, which is scheduled to hold in Owerri, Imo State come December 3, with the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma as host.

The nominees unveiling event, which took place in Opebi, Lagos on Monday, October 31, had personalities like Hon. Mojisola Meranda, the Lagos State House of Assembly Chief Whip; former Lagos Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Steve Ayorinde; and multi-award-winning actor, comedian, and media personality, Gbenga Adeyinka.

Leading on the nominees’ list, which was unveiled by Hon Meranda, was Jadesola Osiberu’s ‘Ayinla’. The film led with 10 nominations in 30 different categories available including ‘Best Actor in a Lead Role’, Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla; ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’, Omowunmi Dada – Ayinla; ‘Best Use of Nigeria Food’ – Ayinla; ‘Best Costume’, Adeyemi Adedamola – Ayinla; ‘Director of the Year’, Tunde Kelani – Ayinla; and ‘Movie of the Year’ – Ayinla.

While congratulating the nominees, Hon. Meranda shared her excitement at being called for the unveiling of the prestigious, travelling film industry award.

Others with multiple nominations include movies like, ‘Breaded Life’, Almajiri, Amina, Ile Owo and more.

Interestingly, in the ‘Best Kiss Category’, popular Nollywood act Abayomi Alvin scored two nominations in ‘Ben from Downstairs’ and Ejiro’s Lust.

As a plus and step up from previous editions, this year’s edition introduced the ‘Best Use of Nigerian Food’ category, and films like ‘Ayinla, Alaise’, ‘Ile Owo’, and ‘Leg Over’ got nominations.

Most notable is the fact that newer and younger stars are featured in this year’s nominees’ list than ever before, an indication of a constantly growing industry that is creating opportunities for newer talents.

Speaking at the event, the head of the 2022 BON Jury, Francis Onwochei, who was represented by another member of the jury, Kemi Olaoye, stated that the nominees were culled from a total number of 80 film entries. He added that the filmmakers have consistently put Nigeria forward in the committee of creatives across the continent judging by the quality of entries received.

“Awards are statements of recognition and accomplishments in every professional endeavour. It encourages and inspires better productivity and a more focused desire for creative excellence. Our jury received many entries from across Nigeria from May 15 to August 31, both in English and major indigenous languages, and these are our nominees,” he noted.

While answering questions posed by members of the media, founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi stated that one of the reasons this year is particularly special is that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is extremely excited to be the host for the year. “From the point he agreed to host the awards till now, huge progress has been made. He stated that he wanted us to do something different and that was well done. The venue that we also chose for the ceremony is also under renovation and is 80 per cent done. These are the exciting things that Governor Uzodinma is putting in place to receive Nollywood stars.”

On the security challenges in the country, Oloketuyi stated that Owerri is a hub of activities, and the security situation is particularly stable. He further shared personal experiences of his visits to Owerri and assured that security was not a cause for concern. “Also, we have been doing this for 14 years, and I believe that we are better at it,” he stated.

First held in 2009, this year’s edition is sponsored by Omo, Amstel Malta, and Angostura, a liquor brand that has promised to dazzle at the after party and others.

Below is the full Nominees list

1. BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (ENGLISH)

1.Ken Eric – DADDY ‘S LOVE

2.Timini Egbuson – BREADED LIFE

3.Sam Dede – GONE

4.Alex Ekubo – ALMAJIRI

5.RMD- COLD

2. BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE (ENGLISH)

1.Bimbo Ademoye – BREADED LIFE

2.Rita Dominic – THE THERAPIST

3. Lucy Ameh – AMINA

4: Dakore Egbuson – ONE TOO MANY

5.Stella Damasus – GONE

6.Munachi Abi – OBSESSION

3. BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (ENGLISH)

1.Sambasa Nzeribe – REBIRTH

2.Segun Arinze – ALMAJIRI

3.Alli NuHu – AMINA

4.Yemi Blaq – SHADOW PARTIES

5.Gabriel Afolayan – GONE

4. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (ENGLISH)

1. Kehinde Bankole – REBIRTH

2.Omowunmi Dada- ONE TOO MANY

3. Erica Nwedilim – DEVIL IN AGBADA

4.Michelle Dede – THE THERAPIST

5.Bolaji Ogunmola – A SIMPLE LIE

6.Mercy Aigbe- OBSESSION

5. BEST ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE (YORUBA)

1.Lateef Adedimeji – AYINLA

2.Muyiwa Ademola – GBARADA

3. Lanre Adediwura- GOD OF THUNDER

4. Niyi Johnson – BRIDGE

5.Jide Awobona – AYE AKAMARA

6. – BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORT ROLE

(YORUBA)

1. Debo Adebowale – AYINLA

2.Lanre Adediwura – KINGIE

3- Niyi Johnson- PERFECT MURDER

4 Laide Almaroof – AYE AKAMARA

5- Ibrahim Yekini -IRENIMOYAN

7. BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (YORUBA)

1- Omowunmi Dada – AYINLA

2- Wunmi Toriola- MOYATO

3-Laide Adeyiga -KINGIE

4- Folusho Akinbola-PEREGUN

5-Bukola Awoyemi – ASOGBA

8. BEST IGBO FILM

1 ECHEZONA

2 UHURUCHI

3 NNEKA

4 WEATHER FOR TWO

9. BEST CHILD ACTOR

1- Sadeeq Goni – ALMAJIRI

2- Kamsi Igwe Collins – ECHEZONA

3-Oluwanifemi Lawal- SPECIAL FRIENDS

10. BEST CHILD ACTRESS

1-Pamilerin Ayodeji – DARK CLOUDS

2-Maryam Waziri Salihu – ALMAJIRI

3- Dominion Eric – TABGLED

4-Fisayomi Amodemaja- JAGBAJANTIS

5-Ogunjiofor Genevieve- AMINA

11. BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE

1. SHADOW PARTIES

2.ONE TOO MANY

3. ALMAJIRI

4.ECHEZONA

5.COLD

12. BEST SHORT FILM

1- MAY 27TH

2- ACCUSED

3-KOHR ORIGINS 4-KIITAN

5-HEAL

6-WASTED

7-IYAYI

13. BEST SCREENPLAY

1.BREADED LIFE – Biodun Stephen

2-ONE TOO MANY- Ginika Ozioko, Jenine Okafor

3. BEN FROM DOWNSTAIRS – Anita Anwunah, Uju Obi, Patrick Nnamani

4. ANIKE AMI- Anike Ami

5.ALMAJIRI- Smart Conrad, Micheal Truth Ogunlade

14. SPECIAL EFFECT

1-COLD – Caper

2-ILE OWO – Feyzoi makeup artistry

3-SHADOW PARTIES- Tunde onu

4-GOD OF THUNDER – Kafayat Sobakin

5-ANIKE AMI – Kafaya Borokini

15. BEST USE OF NIGERIAN FOOD

1-AYINLA

2-ALAISE

3-ILE OWO

4-LEG OVER

16. BEST ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE (Yoruba)

1- Anike Ami Olaniyi – ANIKE AMI

2-Yewande Adekoya -PEREGUN

3-Toke jamiu – PERFECT MURDER

4-Mimisola Daniel – GOD OF THUNDER

5-Omoyemi Opoosun- OPOOSUN

17. COSTUME

1- AMINA – Millicent Jack

2-PEREGUN – Monisola Are

3-GBARADA – Toyin K Ademola

4-GOD OF THUNDER- Lola Awe, Esther Olusola

5-AYINLA- Adeyemi Adedamola

6-OBSESSION – Lolo longe Nwagu

18. MAKE UP

1- ILE OWO – Feyzoi Makeup Artistry, Adetutu Omolabake, Ifeoluwa Johnson

2-AMINA – Thirteen Fatman Coy (Dagogo Diminas and Gabriel Okorie)

3_PEREGUN – Adewunmi Fatai

4-ISEJU META AYE – Lola Abdullahi

5-OPO OSUN – Evans Thomas

6-OBSESSION – Aderoju Aliu

19. BEST SOUND

1-AMINA- Upepo and Karl Force

2-AYINLA- •Micheal Ogunlade Truth

•Pius Fatoke,

•Habeeb Adebayo

3-THERAPIST – Adeniyi Damilola

4-ECHEZONA- Ogbonaya Fidelis

5-OBSESSION – Seun Oluwasegun

20. BEST SOUNDTRACK

1-DARK CLOUDS – Suraj Kazeem

2-THREE SIDES – Sire Multimedia, Yeshuwah, Dedayo Daniel

3-AMINA – Upepo and Carl Force

4-KINGIE – Indo

21. EDITING

1.COLD – Chikezie Prince Ukaegbu

2.AYINLA – Joshua Cassidy

3.ONE TOO MANY- Kayode kasum and Adio Sholanke

4.ILE OWO- Adio Sholanke

22. BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

ALMAJIRI – Toka Mcbaror

AMINA – Olatunji Afolayan

COLD – Isaiah Nta

SOOLE – Babatunde Oluwafemi

SHADOW PARTIES – Joseph Adeosun

23. CINEMAMATOGRAPHY

1 ALMAJIRI – Toka Mcbaror

2 AYINLA – Lukman Abdulrahman

3 A SIMPLE LIE – Biola ladipo

4 REBIRTH – Lukman AbdulRahman, Sanjo Adegoke.

5 ILE OWO – CS Ifeme

24.BEST KISS

1. Yomi Alvin/ Juliet Njemanze- EJIRO ‘S LUST

2. Niyi Johnson/ Mimisola Daniel- BRIDGE

3. Jasper Ebuka/Okezie Deborah- ECHEZONA

4. Yomi Alvin/ Aisha- EJIRO ‘S LUST

25.MOST PROMISING ACTOR

1. Abayomi Alvin- BEN FROM DOWNSTAIRS

2. Jasper Ebuka- ECHEZONA

3. Akinola Akano- FLATUS

4. Soledayo Adegbite- SANGO

5. Chimezie Imo – ONE TOO MANY

26.MOST PROMISING ACTRESS

1. Efe Irele- DEVIL IN AGBADA

2. Toke Jamiu- PERFECT MURDER

3. Asabe Madaki- ALMAJIRI

4. Oyindamola Sanni- ONE ENEMY

27.REVELATION OF THE YEAR (Male)

1. Lanre Adediwura- GOD OF THUNDER

2. Busari Samuel – KINGIE

3. David Akande – ALAISE

28.REVELATION OF THE YEAR (female)

1. Immaculate Okosun- ILE OWO

2. Adeola Olushola- KNOWLEDGE

3. Juliet Njemanze – BEN FROM DOWNSTAIRS

4. Kindness Ezeugwu- ECHEZONA

5. Oyindamola Sanni – ONE ENEMY

29.

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

1. Biodun Stephen – BREADED LIFE

2. Toka Mc Baror- ALMAJIRI

3. Izu Ojuchuku – AMINA

4. Tunde Kelani – AYINLA

5. Kayode Kasum- ONE TOO MANY

6. Edgard Leroy- ALAISE

30.MOVIE OF THE YEAR

1 BREADED LIFE

2 ALMAJIRI

3 AYINLA

4 ALAISE

5 AMINA





