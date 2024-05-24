Boko Haram Commander, five fighters surrender

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), on Friday, said a Boko Haram Commander, Adamu Muhammad and 5 other fighters have surrendered to the military authorities in Borno.

A statement by Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer, N’djamena – Chad in Maiduguri, noted that the terrorists surrendered on May 2 following the military’s intensified operations.

According to Abdullahi, “The terrorists escaped from the ISWAP faction hideout in Jubillaram, situated in Southern Lake Chad. Adamu, 22 years old, had participated in numerous terrorist attacks and roam around Kangarwa, Alagarno, Doro Naira, and Dogon Chikwu in Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno.”

He disclosed further that while surrendering they handed over 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one warhead of anti-aircraft rounds.

“Other surrendered fighters include; Isah Ali, 18; Hassan Modu, 18; Nasir Idris, 23 escort for the Commander of Jubillaram Usman Rash; Abba Aji, 21and Abubakar Isah.

“The surrendered fighters are currently undergoing investigation.

“This brings the total number of terrorists who have surrendered since the commencement of Operation Lake Sanity ll on April 23 to 119.

“The MNJTF appeals to other terrorists to follow suit, lay down their arms, and embrace peace. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a secure environment in the Lake Chad,” the statement added.