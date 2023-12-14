Boko Haram: Borno resettles 1m displaced persons — Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State says over one million displaced persons affected by Boko Haram crisis in the state have so far been resettled by the government.

He said this on Wednesday in Maiduguri while presenting the 2024 budget to the House of Assembly.

Zulum said that the improved peace in the state has facilitated the closure of many camps and return of displaced persons back to their ancestral communities.

He said: “The prevailing peace bestowed upon us by Allah in Borno has facilitated the resettlement of over one million fellow citizens previously dwelling in Internally Displaced Persons camps.

“They now reside securely with dignity in more than 20,000 newly constructed and rehabilitated resettlement homes across their ancestral communities in various Local Government Areas of the state.

“Additionally, we have reinstated civil authority, provided essential amenities, and established livelihoods for the returnees….

“I am pleased to report to this Honourable House that the security situation in the state has greatly improved and will continue to improve.”

Zulum urged people of the state to support government efforts in the reintegration of repentant insurgents into the society.

The Governor said that the dialogue initiated by the government had led to the surrender of over 150,000 insurgents and their families.

Zulum said the Disamarment, Demobilisation, Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation and Reintegration approach aligned with the UN Framework on handling persons exiting violence.

“It remains the best way forward,” he said, adding that the initiative had received support from various stakeholders including the UN and European Union.

Zulum said Germany is supporting the programme with 10 million Euros, as the state continues to seek for more grants to run the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zulum, who reiterated the administration’s commitment to the resettlement programme, said he would personally take charge of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.