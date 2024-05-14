Kogi announces rescue of six more abducted varsity students

In a recent development, the Kogi State Government has announced the rescue of six more students, b the number of kidnapped students so far rescued to twenty.

This was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo.

According to the statement, the total number of abducted students so far rescued has reached 20.

Recall that the police had last Thursday said that 14 students had been rescued.

Confirming the latest development, the Commissioner said the rescued six students have been reunited with their families.

He added that, “The fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students. Some of the kidnappers escaped with severe injuries.”

However, the commissioner noted that, “Our data shows that there are four students yet to be found.”

He continued that the state governor, Usman Ododo, expressed deep appreciation to the Joint Forces that carried out the rescue operations and urged them to continue the search until the last student is found.

Also Read:

Fanwo stated further that, “We wish to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarm to prevent future occurrence.”