Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the stoppage of his birthday celebration by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

Bobrisky reacted to the development through Snapchat, a social media platform.

He apologised to those who had travelled from as far as outside Lagos, venue of the birthday parties, for the disruption.

He wrote on the stoppage of the 28th birthday parties: “I’m a hard rock, nothing can break me. Love you all.

“I know it’s painful especially to those of you who travelled to Nigeria to celebrate me. Don’t worry, I got you all.

“I live in a ‘country’ where the ‘police’ let men who rape 2 year olds pay four figures and walk out the same day, but Bobrisky (a trans woman who legally isn’t even breaking any laws) gets ambushed and arrested on her birthday. That’s my reality. What’s yours?

“Why do we love to chase rats when a building is burning? How exactly does Bobrisky‘s birthday party affect the security of the state that one hundred police officers were deployed to shut it down. One hundred! Waste of taxpayers money in my opinion. Focus on real issues.”