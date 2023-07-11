Bishop tackles MURIC over position on Gov. Adeleke’s appointments

828 828

The Spokesman of the World Bishops’ Council, Africa, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has accused the Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Council, Professor Ishaq Akintola, of making clandestine moves to cause religious mayhem in Osun State.

He said this in reaction to a statement by the MURIC boss over Governor Ademola Adeleke’s commissioner-nominees.

In a statement on Monday in Osogbo, Adeoye expressed dismay at a statement issued by Akintola over the names of the commissioners-nominee list sent by Adeleke to the Osun State House of Assembly.

He said: “For the mere facts that Christians had in the past ignored series of inciting statements issued by Akintola against their faith should not be seen as cowardice but rather as a way of keeping away from a man whose hiding intention has always been to cause religious crisis in the country.

“There is nothing wrong if Akintola was asking for fairness for Muslims from Governor Adeleke as according to him ‘7 of his commissioners-nominee are Muslims while 17 are Christians’ but this man surreptitiously hid in his statement what can cause chaos between peace loving Christians and Muslims in the state.

“Akintola knew what he was doing when he said Governor Adeleke is a secret agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria and that what the Governor did by the commissioners-nominee was a wanton blockage of Muslims to over-pampered and over-fed Christians in Osun State.

“This is a call to violence against the Christians in the state. Unfortunately, this Akintola, an indigene of the state was dumb when Governor Adeleke, a Muslim himself announced his first three key appointments six months ago.

“These three men are all Muslims and they included the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) and the Governor’s Spokesman.”

Bishop Adeoye, who is the General Overseer of Sufficient Grace International Christian Church and the Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church, Nigeria, urged Akintola to thread softly and give peace a chance not only in Osun State, but in Nigeria.

He added: “I am not in a position to defend Governor Adeleke’s political appointments. I am not a politician. And I wish to say that it is not a bad idea to speak out against marginalisation.

“But for Akintola to cause mayhem between Christians and Muslims who have been living harmoniously together because of political appointments will not be tolerated.

“Before MURIC Executive Director put pen in his paper and sign any statement again, he needs to think of its consequences.”