Bishop Oyedepo prays for peace in Plateau

Dr David Oyedepo, the President and Founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday night, prayed for the restoration of peace in Plateau.

Oyedepo, who gave the prayer during a one-day apostolic visit Jos, said that the state would hence forth enjoy peace in the whole of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the service attracted had over 6,000 worshipers.

On Thursday, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau said the state government would review its security architecture to address the current wave of attacks in some parts of the state.

Lalong stated this in a radio and television broadcast in Jos.

He also assured that beyond the interim measures, government had developed a sustainable policy in response to the protracted conflict in the state, as contained in the Road Map to Peace document.

Oyedepo said that Christians must align with the word of God, adding that it had the power to command peace in all facet of life.

The cleric urged Christians to be steady fast in their prayers for the restoration of peace to Plateau and other dark spots in the country.

Making Reference to the Bible, the cleric said, ‘light is the only authority darkness understands and at the appearance of light darkness must give way without any form of discussion”.

Oyedepo told the church that instructions and obedience to the word of God were the necessary requirements for lasting peace as contained in 2 Timothy, chapter 3 verses 16.

He said that the Bible, being the Book of instructions and any word of God obeyed gave peace and joy to those that were obedient to the word of God, adding that no substitute for obedience.

He said: “No word of God of any private interpretation, what he tells you to do, do it and you will be on your way to enjoying peace and greatness.”

He, however, advised Christians to study the Bible diligently for better understanding of the God and to ensure peace and development in the country.