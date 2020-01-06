Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have been ruled out of this week’s Spanish Super Cup which is to be held in Saudi Arabia.

The club confirmed in two separate statements that the forwards, who both started Saturday’s 3-0 La Liga win over Getafe, will be absent for the money-spinning trip.

Benzema has a hamstring issue, while Bale is suffering from a chest infection. A timescale has not been given for their return.

They join teammate Eden Hazard, who has an ankle problem, as well as Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Valencia forward Rodrigo (both with knee issues) as high-profile absentees for the tournament.

Real and Valencia meet in the first semi-final in Jeddah on Wednesday before Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid 24 hours later for a place in Sunday’s final.

It is the latest sports event to be held in the Kingdom, which also hosted the Italian Super Cup in December.