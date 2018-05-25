Benue CP rescues accident victims, settles bills

The accident involved a Toyota Picnic SUV with Reg. No MKD 952 SV and one Toyota Corolla car with Reg No AA 681 PKG.

The Commissioner, Benue State Police Command, Fatai Owoseni, in the early hours of Thursday rescued 16 victims of a road accident, which occurred along Gboko/Katsina-Ala Road in Benue State.

The Commissioner of Police, who was on his routine Confidence-Building Patrol along the route, ran into the scene where all the passengers in the affected vehicles were seriously injured.

The were all rescued to the nearby St Christopher Catholic Clinic, Wunnune Tarka and paid for their medical bills.

Owoseni was touched by the varying degrees of injuries sustained by the victims and ordered his convoy of more that 15 vehicles conveying a commendable number of armed-to-the-teeth policemen, who accompanied him on the routine patrol, to halt and rescue the victims to the hospital.

He therefore urged drivers and other road users to be conscious of the highway code and drive with decorum to avoid unnecessary road crashes/accidents.

While he continued with his patrol after the rescue operation, Owoseni further stated that the Benue State Police Command will leave no stone unturned to restore confidence and trust in the minds of the people and those who come into the state for their lawful businesses by ensuring adequate security of lives and property and community-based policing strategies

While appreciating all the stakeholders in securing Benue State for their support, he emphasised the need to sustain the current formidable force to tackle the ongoing insecurity in the state.