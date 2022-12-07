Bento resigns as South Korea boss following World Cup exit

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento has announced his resignation following the team’s 4-1 defeat to Brazil in the last-16 stage of the 2022 World Cup.

He has been in charge of the national side since 2018, boasting a record of 35 wins, 13 draws and nine defeats.

This was from his 57 matches during his four-year reign.

South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 in their final group match to advance to the first knockout round of the World Cup.

However, the Tigers of Asia were well beaten by an impressive Brazil on Monday night, with the South Americans scoring four times in the opening 36 matches to take the match away from their opponents.

Following the defeat, 53-year-old Bento revealed that he would be standing down from his position.

“We just have to think about the future and it will not be with the national team of South Korea,” Bento told reporters.

“I have just announced to the players and to the president of the South Korean federation and this was a decision I had already taken since September that was set in stone.

“Today I have confirmed it and I have to thank them for everything they have done.

“They have given their very best and I have been very pleased and proud to have been their manager.”

Meanwhile, Bento admitted that his side ‘deserved to lose’ against Brazil in their last-16 affair.

“Brazil deserved to win and of course I’m sad for the result but it has been extraordinary what has happened with Korean football over the last four years,” he added.

“We were very bold in how we approached the game today – even though we were low on energy (from the team’s short turnaround) we were loyal to our style to the end and I was very proud of that.

“What we did during the group stage was very good. We could and should have beaten Ghana (in a game they lost 3-2) but I make no apology for repeating myself about how satisfied and proud I am.”

Bento started his managerial career with Sporting Lisbon, while he has also been in charge of the likes of Portugal, Cruzeiro and Olympiacos.





