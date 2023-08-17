Because I’m not a politician does not mean I’m a subordinate human being – Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has urged Nigerians to hold politicians accountable by telling them their wrongs.

Sanusi stated that Nigerians should not be intimidated by political leaders in the country.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, said this in a video that has now gone viral.

Speaking in the video, he argued that if politicians are given free reigns, coming generations of Nigerians might have no country to call theirs.

He also said the fact that most Nigerians do not enter the political fray doesn’t make them inferior to their leaders, adding that the citizens are too afraid in their comfort zones.

He said, “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor, and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.”

Speaking further, he said, “We have chosen different parts.

“If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

“That I choose not to go into politics does not mean I’m a subordinate human being.

“This is what we all have to learn as Nigerians.

“We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones.

“By the time these guys might have finished with us, our children will not have anywhere to call a nation.

“The only way to retrieve our nation and give our children the future they deserve is, if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account.

“It is not a comfortable situation to be in.

“When people are incompetent and they don’t like you, you wear their dislike as a badge of honour.

“You can’t be comfortable and feel normal in a distortional environment.

“And for the young people, do not fail.

“This is your country, this is your future.

“Help us build this country for you.”