Be patient with FG, Kalu appeals to Nigerians

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed to Nigerians to give the Sen. Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government more time to fix the economy, acknowledging the pains average Nigerians are going through.

Kalu spoke on Tuesday in Koli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi.He had paid a courtesy visit to Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the Ebonyi chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The former Abia governor said that Tinubu was working assiduously to reposition the country’s economy and restore its lost glory adding that what was required was for the citizens was to give the president time.

“The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth, you will first cut it into pieces before you start sewing the cloth; so, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

“So, give us another three years or two years; people are suffering we understand that, give us more two years for the cloth we want to sew to be sewn very well,” Kalu said.

On the 2024 appropriation bill, Kalu who represents Abia North at the National Assembly absolved the lawmakers of any blame on the budget.

“We said that we are going to do a census and Nigeria has put several billions in planning for the national census in 2023 and if we did not vote money for the conduct of the exercise, Nigeria will be losing about N289 billion,” he said.

Kalu further urged youths to be agents of positive change by shunning all forms of social vices and acts capable of breaching the peace and security of the country.