Cynthia, the wife of popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has said that he is ill.

Obi-Uchendu was one of the two hosts of the Big Brother Titans, a reality TV show, which kicked off on Sunday.

Cynthia said her husband appeared on the show featuring Nigerians and South Africans despite being ill.

She tweeted on her Twitter handle: “Who would have thought Ebuka is extremely sick right now… professional to the core.”