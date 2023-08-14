BBNaija All Stars: I have romantic history with Mercy — Cross

Joy Bakare

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Cross, has alleged that he has a romantic history with former winner of BBNaija show, Mercy Eke.

Cross made the confession during a conversation with Tolanibaj after the second Saturday night party in the house.

He revealed that he and Eke have some sort of romantic history outside the BBNaija house.

Noticing that Cross omitted Ilebaye’s name, Tolanibaj told him that he was leading Ilebaye on.

In response, Cross stated that he is just having fun and is open to having anything in the house.

He said he sees Ilebaye just as a friend, adding that he suspects Angel might be interested in having something with him.

In a conversation with Ilebaye, Doyin revealed that Cross is flirting with her, a move she finds weird because he knows about her friendship with Ilebaye.

Upon hearing this news, Ilebaye stated she doesn’t care about Cross’s interactions with the girls in the house.

Giving her opinion to Ilebaye, Angel said she should confront Cross, even if she does not care about him.