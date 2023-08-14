20-year-old arrested for possession of three guns, motorcycle

Juliana Francis

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Odeda Police Station has concluded plans to charge 20-year-old Semiu Shobakin to court for refusing to reveal how he came to be in possession of three guns, an unregistered motorcycle and a power generating set.

It was gathered that the suspect was taken to the police station on August 13, 2023 in possession of the items.

He was taken there by one Comrade Ojerinde Opeoluwa of the Agbekoya Solidarity Movement of Nigeria.

Shobakin was in possession of an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, one single-barrel gun, two Dane guns and one Tiger generator set.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state and a Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, said the suspect refused to give meaningful responses to the questions put across to him by the Divisional Police Officer of Odeda Police Station and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Waheed Oni, to ascertain how he got the items.

Odutola said: “The suspect refused to cooperate with the police, only muttered that one Mathew, whose surname is yet unknown brought the items to him.

“Until he is able to state accurately the source of the items, the matter will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran for discreet investigation.

“This is a case of community theft based on intelligence sharing from another security outfit in the state.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect will be properly charged.

“Meanwhile, public members are as a result of this advised to secure their belongings whenever they are out of the houses.”