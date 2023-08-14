53-year-old man sent to prison for stealing parked cars, rearrested for same crime

Juliana Francis

Fifty-three-year-old Sunday Dosunmu, earlier arrested for stealing parked cars, has been re-arrested again for the same offence in Ogun State.

He was first arrested on September 17, 2022 at Olorunsogo while trying to steal a car from where it was parked.

Back then, Dosunmu was said to have been arrested by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kemta Division, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Adeniyi Adekunle.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, explained that the suspect was rearrested on August 12, 2023 at about 7:30pm along Eleme Road in Ogun State.

Odutola said: “Sunday was caught again by youths while using master keys to unlock cars in a community.

“People who saw him raised the alarm and he tried to run but was caught by the youths that chased him.

“After he was caught, the youths alerted the police, who went to the scene and got him arrested.

“Two fabricated iron master keys were found in his possession.

“It is part of the instrument he uses to unlock parked vehicles before driving them away.”

The police image manager said that the suspect will be prosecuted to ensure justice was served since he has not repented from his criminal ways despite his age.

The Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, has directed that evidence against the suspects should be brought and taken along with the suspect to court.