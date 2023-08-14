Bakare to Tinubu on subsidy removal: Kill corruption, not Nigerians

The Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, Oregun, Lagos State, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has told President Bola Tinubu not to kill Nigerians but corruption.

He spoke in his State of the Nation address on Sunday against the background of petrol subsidy removal by Tinubu.

Bakare said instead of killing Nigerians with subsidy removal, what the President should have done was to kill the corruption in the oil industry.

With the theme: “Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still,” Bakare said in the address that addressed multifaceted issues: “What is further clear concerning our domestic challenges is that by imposing hardship on Nigerians without going after those corrupt individuals, corporations and government officials, who have plundered Nigeria over the years in the name of subsidy, the president has picked the wrong fight.

“In his Monday, July 31, 2023, address to the nation, the president stated that the vast sum of money which ‘would have been better spent on public transportation, healthcare, schools, housing and even national security…was being funnelled into the deep pockets and lavish bank accounts of a select group of individuals.

READ ALSO:

“The president further stated that the subsidy removal policy was to stop the squandering of monies on smugglers and fraudsters.

“This compels us to ask the following salient questions: Who are these select groups of individuals into whose deep pockets our national treasury has been funnelled?

‘’Who are these smugglers and fraudsters that have been defrauding our nation in the name of subsidy?

“Who are these nameless characters that have fed fat at the expense of the poor? Or are they all sacred cows?

“Mr President, if you are truly on the side of the poor, if you are serious about the welfare of the people, if you truly want the poor to breathe, as you once said, then kill corruption, not Nigerians.

“Fellow citizens, the rallying cry by which the Save Nigeria Group, SNG, galvanised Nigerians in January 2012 at Gani Fawehinmi Pack, Ojota was ‘kill corruption, not Nigerians.’

“This was our cry when we made it evident that our fight was not against the removal of fuel subsidy but the corruption in the system.

“This was our fight when, amid the threats to my life and family, right there at Ojota and live on national and international television, I called out by name those individuals and corporate entities who had allegedly ravaged our nation.

“Mr President, given the complexity of the Nigerian economy, we are not thoroughly convinced that your palliatives will be sufficient to cushion the effect of your policies on the Nigerian citizen.

‘’What we do know, however, is that on May 29, 2023, you swore an oath to ‘be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”