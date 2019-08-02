Giants Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry in Saturday’s German Super Cup match away to Borussia Dortmund, but Kingsley Coman is expected to play.

“Coman is doing well, he will train again today (Friday) and be there on Saturday, assuming no unexpected turns,” coach Niko Kovac told a news conference on Friday.

He added: “Gnabry is feeling better, but he won’t travel. We will try to get him ready to play in the next home game.

“Coman was a doubt having hurt his knee in Wednesday’s friendly with Tottenham Hotspur while Gnabry had a thigh problem.

“FIFA World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez is also not yet ready to play but will start training with the team after a knee injury.”

But Kovac did not comment on whether Bayern Munich were on the verge of finally signing Manchester City winger, Leroy Sane.