Bayelsa Queens coach dies, NFF expresses shock

The Nigeria Football Federation has described as shocking and very sad the death on Saturday of Head Coach of Bayelsa Queens Football Club, Domo Okara.

The Secretary General of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, spoke on Sunday on the death of the Bayelsa Queens coach.

Sanusi said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened beyond words.

“In all sincerity, we are still trying to process the report.

“I have spoken to a lot of people who said they interacted with him days earlier and he was hale and hearty.

“This is a very sorrowful development.

“Okara was one of the pillars of women football coaching in the country.

“Indeed, it is a period of mourning for the women’s game in our country because the man was more than a coach.

“He was a mentor, a leader and an inspiration to many.

Also Read:

“We pray that God will give him eternal rest and also grant the immediate family, his friends, Bayelsa Queens FC family and Nigeria football the fortitude to bear this sudden and big loss.”

Okara, who led Bayelsa Queens to win the Nigeria Women Premier League title in 2022 and also won the Federation Cup with the team the following year, was reported to have died suddenly on Saturday morning.

He led the team from Yenagoa to win the bronze medals at the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League competition in Morocco, the only Nigerian team to have achieved that feat.