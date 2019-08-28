The Bayelsa State High Court on Wednesday granted an order restraining the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress from adopting direct primaries in selecting the party’s flag-bearer for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

According to the order of interim injunction made by Justice E.G. Umokoro, the party’s NEC should refrain from applying direct primaries for the forthcoming exercise pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by some party stakeholders.

Japan Christopher, Evinson Olotu, Oddu Onyimiebi and Onyimiebi Isaih took the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and 23 members of his executive and Bayelsa State chapter executives to court over the decision to use direct primaries for the Bayelsa State governorship poll.

The judge also ordered for accelerated hearing of the substantive suit and abridged the time frame for the respondents to file their response and counter affidavit to seven days given the timeliness of the matter.

The APC on August 24 screened the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Others who were screened by the Ita Isong-led National Screening Committee included a former female Commissioner of Police, Deseye Poweigha, Ebitimi Amgbare, David Lyon and Preye Aganaba.