Bauchi: Man tortured to death for stealing N2,000 watermelons, another shot dead

A suspected watermelon thief in Bauchi has been tortured to death.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement issued on Friday.

Wakil also disclosed that another man in the state was shot death, with one arrest made.

On the killing of the suspected watermelon thief, the Police Public Relations Officer said the deceased was caught after allegedly stealing seven watermelons valued at N2,000 from a summer farm in Dallaji Village, Tudin Wada Ward in Warji Local Government Area of the state.

The Superintendent of Police said: “On the 29th March 2023 at about 10.00am, one Ado Sanya, male (40) of Dallaji village Tudun Wada Ward, Warji LGA, reported at Warji Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1.20am, one Ibrahim Hashimu, male, criminally trespass into the farmland of one Mohammed Garba, male, of the same address and stole some watermelons.

“His hands were tied with a rope and beaten with sticks by Mohammad Daluta, (24); Ibrahim Mahmud (22); Bashir Mahmud (18); Abdullahi Mahmud (22); all males of the same address.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives was quickly drafted to the scene and evacuated the victim to General Hospital Warji for medical attention where they referred to the Cottage Hospital, Gwaram LGA, Jigawa State, where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

“An investigation commenced in earnest and preliminary investigation revealed that the victim ‘Ibrahim Hashimu’ trespassed into a summer farm and stole seven pieces of watermelon fruit valued at N2,000.

“In the process of taking away the stolen items, the owner of the farm caught him on the spot. He then conspired with others and beat him with sticks.

“As a result, he sustained an internal injury which led to his death.

“Consequently, all the above four suspects were successfully arrested and an investigation is still ongoing to explore all the intricacies surrounding the case.”

Wakil also confirmed the killing with arrow and bow of Abdu Muhammadu in Dasare village in Tabuwa Ward, Saki Local Government Area.

He said on March 24, 2023 at about 10:09pm, some unknown persons entered into Muhammadu’s house and shot him with a bow and arrow on his chest.

He said as a result of the shooting, the victim sustained serious injuries.

He was certified dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Azare, where he was taken by operatives of the Command on March 26, 2023.

Wakil said during investigation, the Command arrested one Sambo Adamu, 22, of the same address in connection with the case.

Adamu was said to have voluntarily admitted to his culpability.