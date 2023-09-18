Bauchi Gov. inaugurates N2.4bn rural road project 

Mohammed of Bauchi inaugurates N2.4bn rural road project

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Monday inaugurated the construction of 19-kilometre Liman Katagum-Luda road project awarded at the cost of N2.4 billion.

Mohammed said the project would be executed through the World Bank assisted Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) being implemented in collaboration between its international development association and the French Development Agency.

He promised to ensure quality work by the contractor as opposed to substandard one that would be dilapidated within a year.

The governor warned that poor handling of the project would be sanctioned, adding that he would ensure its effective monitoring and supervision.

“The contract was awarded through the National Competitive Bidding process of the World Bank at the tune of N2.4 billion and it’s going to take 18 months.

“Let me appreciate the support of the Federal Government through the Federal Project Management Unit and our development partners, the World Bank, for their unflinching support to ensure the realisation of the project’s objectives to the benefit of our rural dwellers.

“I also call on the immediate beneficiary communities along the road corridor to give the contractor and the supervisory team the maximum support and cooperation they need in the course of their work,” he said.

Earlier, Aminu Bodinga, National Coordinator, RAAMP, said the completion of the project would open up opportunities to the direct beneficiaries of the road.

He highlighted the benefits to include reduction in travel time, post harvest losses and transportation cost, easy access to social amenities like hospitals, markets as well as ease movement of produce to the market.

According to Bodinga, the project is in line with the governor’s initiative in enhancing access to rural communities.

“Bauchi RAAMP is the only state that received the highest counterpart contribution among the 19 participating states.

“This is a clear indication of the governor’s support and commitment to donor funding projects, particularly in Bauchi state.

“The collaborative effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Bank and French Development Agency will support your administration under RAAMP in the construction and maintenance of about 1,400 kilometres of rural roads in the state under different types of intervention,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RAAMP project is an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at improving rural access and agricultural marketing in the participating states.

It also seeks to strengthen the financing and institutional base for effective development, maintenance and management of rural road networks.