New customs controller promises to run inclusive administration in Seme

The New Controller of Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs, Comptroller Timinadi Bomodi has promised to run an inclusive administration where views of stakeholders will count in decision-making.

He gave the assurance at the occasion of hand over of leadership by the outgoing Controller of the command Dera Nandi in Deme Krake border post on Monday.

Bomodi said that he would work out a way that would not only be effective but efficient in the administration of trade along the corridor.

“I want to assure the teeming public that it is not going to be business as usual.

“Whatever challenges you have had prior to this time, we are going through them and fashioning solutions to them.

“Whatever we think will benefit us, we are going to listen to them and begin to fine-tune our process to accommodate their own needs,” he said.

He promised to continue to engage stakeholders and community leaders, to have seamless transactions around Seme corridor.

“To a great extent, we will try to ensure that we will meet the expectations of all individuals, but all the same, we will not forget our primary responsibility.

“These are facilitation of legitimate trade, collection of revenue for government and enforcement of government fiscal policies.

“We intend to play this role in a way that we will not undermine the safety and well-being of either Nigerians or people that are living and doing work at the border communities,” he said.

Shortly before handing over to the Bomodi, the outgoing Controller Nnadi said when he assumed duty on Jan. 23, he pledged to adopt new strategies to boost trade while enforcing anti-smuggling laws.

“We have kept faith with this promise.”