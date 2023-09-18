Clashes: Gov. Abiodun orders crackdown on cultists in Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Monday, directed security agencies in the state to rid Sagamu and its environs of cultists and cult-related activities.

Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, expressed regret for the avoidable loss of innocent lives and wanton destruction of property by the hoodlums.

The directive came in the wake of renewed clashes among rival cult gangs in the town at the weekend, raising tension and panic among residents of the town.

According to him, the police and sister security agencies have been given a matching order to deal ruthlessly and decisively with those disturbing the peace of the town.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance to brigandage and lawlessness, warning that those responsible for the current crisis in the town would find themselves to blame.

READ ALSO:

IE spends N250m to replace faulty transformer to boost power supply to Ikorodu communities

For allegedly turning themselves to body guards of students union leader, Police summon officers to Abuja

Tinubu approves appointment of 18 aides in Shettima’s office

“As a responsible and responsive government, we are very sad with the resurgence of activities of criminal elements under different outlawed groups, raising unnecessary tension in the sleepy town of Sagamu and its environs.

“Let me categorically state that we are more than determined to put an end quickly to the nefarious activities of these hoodlums and enemies of our people who are hell-bent on truncating the peace of our land.

“Let these urchins be rest assured that the state will be too hot for them to operate as we are re-evaluating the security architecture for greater surveillance and tactical operation,” he said.

The Governor noted that the new security approach would be implemented in collaboration with the traditional institution, community and religious leaders, youth groups as well as other critical stakeholders.

Abiodun, therefore, appealed to people of the town to provide adequate and useful information to security agencies for prompt response in order to prevent future occurrences.