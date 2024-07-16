Bauchi fixes date for LG elections 

The Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed August 19, 2024, for local government elections in the state.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Ahmad Makama disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said all necessary arrangements have been concluded to ensure free and fair elections.

He reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct credible and transparent election, urging citizens to come out and vote for their preferred candidates across all parties on the election day.

Also Read:

He denied any alleged rigging plan in the elections, noting that previous elections were free and fair.

Makama said the commission had organised series of meetings with political parties, security chiefs and relevant stakeholders, as part of the election preparations.

He urged the public to support the commission to ensure hitch-free local government elections.

Post Views: 0