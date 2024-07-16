 Kano Assembly passes bill to establish second class emirates

The Kano State House of Assembly, on Tuesday passed into law a bill seeking for the establishment of 2nd class Emirates in the state.

It would be recalled that the House took the first reading of the bill before embarking on recess, which they resumed yesterday.

After the second and third reading of the bill, the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butubutu, moved for its adoption and passage during its plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore.

Also Read:

The new second-class emirates to be created include Rano Emirate: Rano-Bunkure, Kibiya; Karaye Emirate: Karaye-Rogo; Gaya Emirate: Gaya-Ajingi, Albasu.

Recall that the Kano State Government has been entangled in an Emirship tussle for two years with Emir Muhammad Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero contesting the position.

Post Views: 0