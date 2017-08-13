13. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaAugust 13, 20173min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

CHAN 2018 qualifier: Home-Eagles, Squirrels light up Cotonou

FootballSport

EPL: Red Devils face Hammers test

Sport

Edris ends Farah’s invincibility in final race

FootballSport

Ronaldo shows off baby ahead of clash with Barca

Sport

Aruna Quadri crashes out of Nigeria Open

FeaturedSport

World Championships: Bolt injured in relay final + photos

English Premier LeagueFootballSport

EPL: Rooney’s goal lifts Everton

English Premier LeagueFootballSport

Barca, Real face off in Super Cup final

Cristiano-RonaldoTelegraph-e1491677896641.jpg
For the first time in five years the El Clasico rivals face off in the curtain-raising fixture, with both aiming to claim first blood ahead of what should be another entertaining season

Barca vs. Real Madrid
Venue: 9pm

The new Spanish football season gets up and running on Sunday evening as Copa del Rey holders Barcelona and La Liga champions Real Madrid meet in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana.
For the first time in five years the El Clasico rivals face off in the curtain-raising fixture, with both aiming to claim first blood ahead of what should be another entertaining season.
After falling short in La Liga and the Champions League last time out, victory over Alaves in the domestic cup final to see out the season was barely enough to salvage the Catalan giants’ underwhelming campaign.
One bad season should not be enough to write Barcelona off completely, though the loss of one of a handful of true superstars in their ranks has certainly rocked them on the eve of the campaign, with Neymar departing for Paris Saint-Germain in a record £198 million transfer.
New signings are unlikely to arrive before this double-header against Madrid, however, meaning that Valverde will have to make do with just the one high-profile signing – Nelson Semedo joining earlier this summer in a £30.5 million deal, while Gerard Deulofeu has rejoined permanently and Marlon Santos is now a first-team fixture after impressing at the tail end of 2016-17.
For all the accusations of Zinedine Zidane simply being in the right place at the right time, the Frenchman – equally as successful during his playing days – achieved something at the Bernabeu last term that no other man has managed since 1958.
It had been almost 60 years since Los Blancos last reigned supreme in both Spain and Europe, withstanding the pressure to hold off Barcelona in La Liga and eventually crushing Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final to become the first side to retain the trophy in its current guise.
Zidane has, it must be remembered, won two Champions Leagues, one La Liga, a couple of UEFA Super Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup just for good measure. All this and he was only appointed as first-team manager 19 months ago.
Madrid only lost five games throughout the 2016-17 season, culminating in their victory over Juventus in Cardiff to strengthen their tag as the world’s best side at this moment in time.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen, Vidal, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Iniesta, Busquets, Rakitic, Messi, Suarez, Deulofeu.
Real Madrid Possible XI: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Isco; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

previousEPL: Red Devils face Hammers test

nextCHAN 2018 qualifier: Home-Eagles, Squirrels light up Cotonou

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

PDP will reclaim its prime position in 2019 – Jonathan

World Championships: Bolt injured in relay final + photos

UN resumes humanitarian activities in Borno

Newsletter

Categories