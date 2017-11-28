Banky W mistakenly shares wife’s naked video on Snapchat + video, photo

Recently married Nigerian R&B singer, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has mistakenly shared a video which has wife and prominent Nollywood actress, Adesua Wellington, in the background.

The video, shared on popular social media, Snapchat, was shot in South Africa, where the couple got married on Saturday in Cape Town.

Though Banky W immediately deleted the video after his attention was called to it, it has since gone viral, with photographs extracted from it.

He wrote thereafter: “My goodness. #Baad2017 The #AfterParty #MySAExperience.”